ICJ delivers 'justice' in true sense of that word: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, saying justice has been delivered in the true sense of that word.In a major victory for India, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav pronounced by a Pakistani military court."ICJ delivers 'justice' in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law," senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted."A 15:1 verdict is actually a unanimous verdict," he said.Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.Reading out the verdict, President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav". PTI ASK ZMN