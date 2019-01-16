ICMEI Announced Launching of Comoros Cultural Forum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Global Headquarters of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry at Noida Film City was bubbling with new energy when Indo Comoros Cultural Formed was announced on the arrival of H.E. K.L.Ganju, Consul General of Comoros to India for Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) and International Film & Television Club's 12th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"We are proud in joining hands and expanding our cultural business and cultural diplomacy through ICMEI. We are sure we will be able to deliver better and bigger results under the leadership of great international leader Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his efficient team," said H.E. K.L.Ganju Consul General of Comoros."I am lucky as this is the first event I am attending after being elected in the General body meeting of honorary consular corps Diplomatique - India (HCCD-I) as the President of the corps for a term of three years, Formation of Cultural forum is a powerful action which is going to support me," added H.E. K. L. Ganju.A poster with the flags of both the countries India and Comoros was released as a mark of respect to the wonderful relation both the countries are enjoying. H.E. K.L. Ganju nominated Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of ICMEI and Marwah Studios as the Chair of the forum and who presented the Patronship of the Forum to Mr. K.L.Ganju.A formal MOU will be signed between the two countries in a short period of time where ICMEI will support the office of Consul General with large number of cultural activities." We are keen in developing and promoting relations between India and Comoros through art and culture which is our specialization," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.Later AAFT mementos were presented to some of the prominent members of the Chamber attending the 12th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema, which was earlier inaugurated by H.E. K.L.Ganju.Devendra Pathak, Vice Chancellor Oriental University; Prof. N.K. Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan Garhwal University; Ashok Tyagi, Film Maker and Yogesh Mishra Dean AAFT also spoke on Cellphone Cinema and relation of India with Comoros.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film & Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit- http://www.aaft.com . Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR