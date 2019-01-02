ICMEI Initiated Formation of Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ICMEI- International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with the Embassy of Panama in India and AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television launched the first ever Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum to develop and promote better relation between two countries. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )A poster projecting colorful flags of India and Panama was released by H.E. Ricardo A Berna M Charge d' Affaires of Embassy of Panama in India to launch the new forum which was followed by signing of the MOU between the two."Today is a very auspicious day for us as we could launch the first ever association between the two countries which will directly deal with the embassy and people of Panama to promote Indian arts and culture in Panama and Panama art and culture in India," said H.E. Ricardo A Berna Charge d' Affaires of Embassy of Panama to India."We have planned many events and programs where we are going to highlight our relations with Panama. We are going to cover Print, Radio, Television, New Media, Films, Tourism and Hospitality, Environment, Fashion & Design, Skill Development, Solar energy and Peace issues," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of ICMEI."To start with we have already planned a scholarship for the deserving student from Panama for a three months skill development course in film making at AAFT, which will be handed over to Embassy in due course of time," added Marwah."Joining hands with ICMEI is the most memorable event of the year ending 2018. We are sure we will start with ample activities in the coming year," said Fauzia Bakshi the coordinator of Embassy of Panama in India."I am happy to learn that ICMEI has a department of Performing Arts and we are going to be part of their event very soon," said Fidel Dely Murillo, renowned drummer and musician from Panama while appreciating the launching of the forum.The President of Marwah Studios Dr. Sandeep Marwah was nominated and appointed Honorary Chairperson of this forum by the Charge d' Affaires and on the other hand Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Patron ship of Indo Panama Film And Cultural Forum to H.E. Ricardo A Berna Charge d' Affairs.Secretary General ICMEI Ashok Tyagi spoke about ICMEI and Amir Abdullah paid vote of thanks. Many filmmakers, journalists and large number of media professionals, attended the event.About ICMEI International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) is the only chamber devoted to Media & Entertainment Industry, not only nationally but globally. The aim of the chamber is to bring Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture.About AAFTAAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com. Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR