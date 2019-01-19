ICMEI Will Promote Business With Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A standing ovation was given to H.E. Muhamed Cengic Ambassador of Bosnia And Herzegovina on his signing the Memorandum of Understanding with International Chamber of Media And Entertainment industry where India and Bosnia have decided to work together to promote art and culture of both the countries.The event took place at Asian Academy of Film and Television at Noida Film City."The MOU covers development of Journalism, Radio, Television, Cinema, Tourism, Animation, Hospitality, Fashion, Design, Performing and Fine Arts, Skill Development, Environment, Solar Energy etc. in both the countries India and Bosnia," informed Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of ICMEI."We have been interacting with Dr. Marwah and ICMEI from the last four years. We have full confidence in his capacity and capability. His experience in these fields will bring faster results in building up powerful relations between the two countries," said H.E. Muhamed Cengic Ambassador of Bosnia to India."It is a privilege to honor Dr. Sandeep Marwah an international personality by presenting this memento of appreciation for his deep interest in the country of Bosnia," said the Ambassador while honoring Dr. Marwah in the presence of many media persons who were present on the occasion.Dr. Marwah informed that a special committee of students has been formed by the Asian Education Group and are doing research work on subjects like fashion, tourism, cinema for Indo Bosnia Film and Cultural Forum which was created by H.E. Dr. Sabit Subasic the former Ambassador to India. A copy of the report was also handed over to Mr. Cengic.A poster was released as a mark of respect on the completion of first year of formation of Indo Bosnia Film And Cultural Forum. Ashok Tyagi Secretary General ICMEI briefed the Ambassador about the last activities with IBFCF along with their details.A visit of media delegation to Bosnia, festival of films from Bosnia, an AAFT scholarship for a deserving student from Bosnia and participation in 7th Global Festival of Journalism were the salient points discussed in the meeting."I am happy to be nominated by the Government of Bosnia to Chair the Indo Bosnia Film and Cultural Forum and assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to make it a popular and powerful organization," thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah and presented the Patronship of IBFCF to the new Ambassador H.E. Muhamed Cengic.Source: Asian Society of Film and Television PWRPWR