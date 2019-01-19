ICoFP, an Approved Prep Provider, Launches Online Training for Level I & II of the CFA� Program by CFA Institute, USA

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --International College of Financial Planning (ICoFP), the market leader in super-specialised financial analysis and planning education, has launched a preparatory program for CFA Program Level I & II exam after 10 years of successfully running MBA in Financial Analysis program, which incorporates all III levels of CFA Program by CFA Institute, USA. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628028/International_College_of_Financial_Planning_Logo.jpg )The CFA program is a globally recognized qualification offered by the CFA Institute, USA which ensures that you are prepared with hands-on knowledge in the investment industry and considered as the gold standard of professional excellence.Why preparatory program from ICoFP is important for CFA Program Level I & II aspirants?It is one of the best ways to ensure exam-taking confidence for your Level 1 & II of the CFA Program examination26 days/ 5 hours a day of Live Online virtual Class training by experienced CFA charter holdersPrep modules cover the same course material and frequency as the Level I & II of the CFA Program classroom sessionsTopic wise comprehensive study material is provided in the form of presentationsFull Length mock Exam after each sessionOnline access to study material and doubt solving forum to interact with the faculty and fellow studentsPass CFA Level I & II Examination with confidence To pass such an examination, one needs to combine conceptual knowledge along with practical understanding of concepts. ICoFP is offering these prep programs on easy to use virtual platform where learning from years of classroom teaching is shared with the candidates online.Average pass rate for Level I & II of CFA Program is 43%.Why should one take CFA Program Level I & II Examination in India? India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world, on the back of robust banking and financial sector. However, one in every three graduates up to the age of 29 is unemployed due to lack of specialised knowledge. Considering the growth and the human resource requirement in the capital markets, International College of Financial Planning has decided to spread the CFA certification cause by launching these preparatory programs to help online CFA Program Level I & II aspirants who can't attend face to face classroom training but would like the same quality of education so that they could acquire the world renowned CFA charter.Some of the unique aspects of the program Incorporates 100% Curriculum of CFA Program Level I & II by the CFA Institute, USA.Super specialization: One Course One Focus - Capital Markets.International Opportunity: It opens up doors for global financial markets.Visit icofp.org to know more about the program.Career opportunities: Portfolio Management, Equity Research Analyst, Credit Research Analyst, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Derivatives Strategy, Trading, etc.About International College of Financial Planning International College of Financial Planning (ICoFP), promoted by Bajaj Capital group, is one of India's leading educational institutions specializing in financial services education. ICoFP was established in the year 2002 to initiate an entirely new platform for disseminating financial education to the future financial consultants of India. Source: International College of Financial Planning (ICoFP) PWRPWR