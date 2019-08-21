ICSI announces full fee waiver for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh students

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday said it has announced to waive full fee for students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. "Students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who have cleared the 10+2 or equivalent or Bachelor's Degree or equivalent shall be eligible for fee waiver while registering for CS Foundation Programme and CS Executive Programme respectively," ICSI said in a media release. The fee waiver scheme will be effective from September 1. "This initiative will immensely contribute towards bringing the students of Ladakh to the main stream," ICSI quoted Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Ladakh, as saying. "In an attempt to make professional education easily accessible, the ICSI has announced 100 per cent concession in registration fees for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh students intending to pursue CS Foundation/CS Executive Programme. We are hopeful that this initiative shall open doors of education and opportunity for the youth of the nation," ICSI President Ranjeet Pandey said. PTI SRS HRS