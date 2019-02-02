ICT Academy Announces Winners of the Cloud Literacy Month 2018 Competition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Conducted in association with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited ICT Academy recently (31 Jan. 2019) announced and recognized the winners of the Cloud Literacy Month 2018 at the ICT Academy Bridge 2019 Chennai Edition event held at the Le Royal Meridien, Chennai. Designed to introduce students to the basics of cloud technology, ICT Academy in association with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), an Amazon Indian affiliate, ran the AWS Educate Program as part of a Cloud Literacy Month 2018 in November 2018. From across 7 states in India, 149 educational institutes participated in the Cloud Literacy Month program. Over 17,000 students registered for AWS Educate program and more than 15,000 studentsinitiated AWS Educate learning pathways. The program was conducted in Engineering and Arts & Science institutes across India for students pursuing their first and second year of graduation. The AWS Educate program is Amazons global initiative to provide students and educators with the resources needed to greatly accelerate Cloud-related learning endeavours and to help power the workforce of tomorrow. With the increasing demand for cloud-skilled employees, AWS Educate provides an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and cloud professionals. The program offers a robust set of free tools, resources and AWS Promotional Credits for students and educators to skill upon the cloud and accelerate cloud-related learning. The program was organized exclusively for the member institutions of ICT Academy across India, where the students learnt through online the modules and self-instruct videos and exercises to enhance their cloud learning knowledge. Over 6000 students have successfully completed the course and already earned their AWS Inventor Badge. ICT Academy is a unique organization striving continuously for the skills development of the young generation of India. The AWS Educate programs learning pathways allow students to hone their learning in line with the most in-demand cloud roles and workforce needs of the future. Its obvious that self-learning is the future and ICT Academy is happy to conduct such initiatives that encourage the students and institutions to deploy self-learning mechanisms. Further, encouraging the learners with awards and recognition will foster enthusiasm as the students compete against their classmates, and institutions compete against other institutes to win the national and state level recognition, said Mr. M. Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy. Recognition of WinnersBased on the interests and outcome delivered by the students, faculty members and the institutions, the following winners were announced and recognized at National and State level. National Level Winners:1. Rajeev Institute of Technology, Karnataka2. Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Tamil Nadu3. Mahendra Engineering College, Tamil Nadu State Level Winners: Andhra Pradesh1. Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology, Nellore Delhi1. Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida2. Meerut Institute of Engineering & Technology, Meerut3. Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Gautam Buddha Nagar Karnataka1. Rajeev Institute of Technology, Hassan2. KLE Society's College of BCA, RLS Institute, Belgavi3. Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan Tamil Nadu1. Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Coimbatore2. Mahendra Engineering College, Salem3. Sri Krishna College of Technology, Coimbatore About ICT AcademyICT Academy is a not for profit social Enterprise initiated in the year 2009 under the public-private partnership model, by the Government of India in collaboration with the State Governments and Industries. The organization was formed with representations from the Government, leading companies in the ICT industry and National Association of Software Services Companies (NASSCOM) in India. ICT Academy is endorsed and recommended by NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India Aayog), the national planning body of Government of India as one of the unique organization for dissemination and replication, which is aligned to the Skill India Vision of the Government of India. Image: ICT Academy announces winners of the Cloud Literacy Month 2018 competition PWRPWR