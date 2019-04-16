ICT Academy Student Innovator Award Hosted at Alliance University - Bengaluru

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --India is marching towards establishing itself as a top global innovator for high technology products and services. Given the benefit of a dynamic young population - with more than half of the country's population under 25 years of age, and the urgent imperative for change coming from almost every segment and region, India is on the path towards an innovation-led, rapid and inclusive growth to achieve social and economic transformation. In such a scenario, ICT Academy, an initiative of Government of India, State Government and Industry came up with 'Student Innovator Award', for the students across the nation to foster innovation midst the younger generation. ICT Academy conducted the regional round for Karnataka and identified 'Alliance University' as the regional host and the state partner on March 22-23, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871625/Presentation_at_Alliance_University.jpg)A total of 4131 students from 170 colleges across Karnataka, had registered for the event. 1377 projects were submitted in total. Of this, 59 teams with 183 students from 21 colleges participated in the finale hosted at Alliance University.Innovation no more happens on demand. Innovation has become an integral part of business, product, process, service and lifestyle. It is believed that innovation is the change that unlocks new value. Innovation can only be nourished by creating the right environment for ideas to be developed. ICT Academy with this objective, instituted the Student Innovator Award in the year 2012, through which the Academy thrives to enhance student knowledge and benefit society through professional education integrated with research, creativity and innovation. Student Innovator Award presents an opportunity for students to showcase their innovative projects state-wide and provides an environment to nurture their invention by discussing with subject matter experts. ICT Academy invited innovative projects of the students in the branches of: Computer Science & Information Technology Civil & Architecture Mechanical & Automobile and Electrical & Electronics Full time engineering students under UG and PG courses across India mentioned in the streams above applied for this award. The students whose projects got short listed had to make presentation and demo in front of industry experts at Alliance University, Bengaluru.The top 3 honors were given to:Shri Sairam College of EngineeringReva UniversityBMS Institute of Technology and ManagementAbout Alliance University:Alliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high quality education and excellent placement record, aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025.Source: Alliance University PWRPWR