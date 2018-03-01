IDBI says filed case against RP Info Systems in 2015

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned IDBI Bank today said it had lodged a complaint with CBI in January 2015 against RP Info Systems with regard to a fraud and the matter is under investigation. The BSE stock exchange had sought a reply from the bank over report that said fresh case has been registered against RP Info Systems, the makers of Chirag Computers. "IDBI Bank had loged a criminal complaint with CBI, Kolkata in January 2015 against RP Info Systems with regard to the fraud committed by the company by forging two letters purportedly issued by IDBI Bank ie Drawing Power allocation and credit opinion report on RP Info Systems for availing credit facilities from State Bank of Patiala," it said in a clarification to exchanges about a news item.

The bank said complaint had been registered dated May 20, 2015. It has been informed that CBI had already filed the charge sheet pertaining to the case on December 30, 2016 and the investigations are in progress," it added.

Yesterday, Canara Bank had informed to exchanges that it had declared RP Infosystems as a fraud account in May 2015 in which it was a part of consortium of 17 banks and its exposure in the case was Rs 40 crore.

Canara Bank has filed a complaint with CBI on fraudulent transactions of Rs 515 crore against Kolkata based RP Infosystems and its directors, the bank said it financed a working capital limit (loan) of Rs 40 crore (4.69 per cent) as part of the consortium arrangement of 17 banks, it had said.