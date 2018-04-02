Idea Cellular board member Alka Bharucha quits

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said its independent director Alka Bharucha has offered to resign, citing personal reasons.

"Alka Bharucha, Independent Director on the Board of Idea Cellular Limited, has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons with effect from 31st March, 2018," Idea said in a BSE filing.

This is second resignation from board of the company in week.

Last week, Hansa Wijayasuriya, nominee of Axiata Group Berhad on the Board of Idea Cellular Limited (Idea), tendered resignation from the Board of Idea effective from March 30, 2018.

The development comes following announcement of new leadership by Idea and Vodafone for their merged mobile business entity.

Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the the non-executive chairman and Balesh Sharma as the new CEO of Idea-Vodafone merged entity.

The merger proposal of Idea and Vodafone is in advance stages.

The merger - slated to create Indias largest telecom operator in terms of customer base and revenue market share dislodging market leader Airtel.