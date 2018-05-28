Idea completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 telecom circles

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said it has rolled out 4G VoLTE service in 15 telecom circles covering all the district headquarters in the respective areas.

"Idea Cellular said that it rolled out VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service across nine major markets - Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

"With this launch, Idea VoLTE is now available across 15 circles which cover 85 per cent of India?s mobile subscriber base, making it the biggest VoLTE network by a GSM operator," Idea said in a statement.

Overall, Idea has the second largest presence of VoLTE-based calling service after Reliance Jio.

The cost of a VoLTE call is cheaper as compared to traditional calls made on 2G and 3G network while also offering faster call connection and better mobile phone battery utilisation.

Earlier this month, Idea had launched VoLTE services in Maharashtra & Goa, MP & Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, AP & Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"As part of the launch offer, Idea will give 30 GB free data to its VoLTE users. Customers will get 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call, additional 10 GB on giving feedback on the service after four weeks and another 10 GB on giving feedback after eight weeks," the statement said.

Existing Idea customers with compatible 4G handsets will automatically get upgraded to Idea VoLTE service. PTI PRS SBT SBT