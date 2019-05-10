IDeA Worldwide: The Best 'IDeA' in Education

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --IDeA Worldwide, India's oldest existing interior and fashion design college celebrates its 28th anniversary this month. Mentored by Thomas Abraham, among India's leading design personalities IDeA runs acclaimed degree programs in design affiliated to Bangalore University, (the alma mater of Sir CV Raman, M. Visvesvaraya and CNR Rao among others). These courses offer dual certificates from the American Institute of Architects and the Las Vegas Fashion Council, besides giving students a rare opportunity to work under Thomas Abraham himself- helping produce his international design collections in furniture, interiors and fashion.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885065/IDeA_Worldwide_Logo.jpg)As designer to the National Sub-Contest Finale of Femina Miss India 2018, Thomas Abraham (an alumni of IIT Kharagpur) is known as a trailblazing innovator, creating one of the most scintillating and romantic collections showcased in recent years.IDeA Worldwide gives its students the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the who's who of the industry and their practical-oriented training makes them among the most avant garde design schools in the world. Recent visiting faculty have included the world famous Julian Roberts from London Fashion Week and the Royal College of Art, London, ace photographer Waseem Khan and the Dutch building designer, Rene Jannsen.IDeA is also now associated with fashion icon and textile designer Prasad Bidappa who has guided some of India's most glamorous people step into the design, film and glamour world as confident professionals.IDeA's three-and-a-half-year degree program includes a 6-month paid internship, where students work in some of the country's leading architectural, interior and fashion houses. As of this year, IDeA is also introducing a four-year degree program in Animation and Multimedia Design, affiliated to Bangalore University.Admissions for all courses are currently open. They may be contacted on +91-9008808000 or at idea-worldwide.com About IDeA Worldwide: IDeA Worldwide is India's oldest existing design institution having been established in the year 1990 by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. IDeA Worldwide runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree colleges affiliated to Bangalore University, besides giving certifications from the American Institute of Architects and the Las Vegas Fashion council. Students get a rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham including working on his international design collections.Source: IDeA Worldwide PWRPWR