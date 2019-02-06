Identify health and wellness centres across country: AYUSH min

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik Wednesday asked all states and union territories to identify 12,500 health and wellness centres across the country to deliver AYUSH services at grass-root level.After inaugurating the fourth conference of AYUSH/health ministers of states/UTs, Naik said that research councils under the Ministry of AYUSH were conducting in states the national programme for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke (NPCDCS).The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is conducting the NPCDCS in three states -- Gujarat's Surendranagar district, Rajasthan's Bhilwara district and Bihar's Gaya.Similarly, the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is implementing the programme in West Bengal's Darjeeling district and Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.The results are encouraging and would be scaled up, Naik said.He said that states and union territories are important partners in the journey of the Ministry of AYUSH for promotion of traditional systems of medicine to all mankind."Public health delivery system has been of highest priority. We look forward to an effective integration in the national progress related to health," he said.The AYUSH minister further said that financial support is being extended to all states and UTs under the National AYUSH Mission Scheme for upgradation of infrastructure and manpower in AYUSH institutions.Addressing all the representatives from the state government, Naik said,"12,500 health and wellness centres need to be identified across the country for rendering AYUSH services to the people at grass-root level with special reference to preventive health care."On this occasion, NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said that AYUSH deserves equal recognition and patronage as enjoyed by the modern system of medicine.He said that the holistic nature of AYUSH systems need to be recognised, nurtured and proliferated in the interest of the health of the mankind.Kumar suggested that Indian embassies can also play a role in spreading the message of AYUSH systems and converting it into a universal 'Jan Andolan'.An overview regarding the AYUSHMAN Bharat, a flagship initiative of the Government of India to extend healthcare facilities to the people at the grass-root level, was also shared in the conference.It was apprised that the Ministry of AYUSH has been given the responsibility to run 12,500 health and wellness centres across the country and contribute to preventive health aspects.PTI PLB DPB