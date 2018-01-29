IDFC Q3 net rises marginally at Rs 108 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) IDFC Ltd today registered a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 107.89 crore during third quarter ended December.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 101.28 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company however fell to Rs 2,794.67 crore during the October-December quarter of 2017-18, against Rs 2,825.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company caters to the investment needs of the infrastructure sector. All lending business of the IDFC were transferred to the IDFC Bank, which was launched in 2015.

Stock of the company closed 2.20 per cent down at Rs 55.50 apiece on BSE today. PTI KPM SBT