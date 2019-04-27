Idris Elba marries girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

London, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor Idris Elba has tied the knot with model girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. According to British Vogue, the couple got married in a secret ceremony at Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco on April 26.The outlet also posted pictures from their marriage on its official Instagram page. Dhowre, 29, wore an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown while Elba, 46, donned a custom-made Ozwald Boateng suit.The ceremony is taking place across a three-day celebration, including a "colours of the Souk" themed dinner at the Amanjena. The couple, who have been dating for two years, got engaged in February 2018.Elba has been previously married twice, first to Hanne "Kim" Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and later to Sonya Nicole Hamlin for four months in 2006. PTI RB RBRB