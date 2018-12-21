Idris Elba says film version of 'Luther' is in works

London, Dec 21 (PTI) Actor Idris Elba has revealed that a movie version of his hit series "Luther" is being planned.The actor confirmed that writer-creator Neil Cross is working on the script for the film. "We are really advancing on getting a movie version (of the show) up on the screen. Neil is beavering away on writing this thing, and I think the remit for the film is to scale it up," Elba said.According to Indiewire, the actor was speaking at the launch of the fifth season of the series.Elba, 46, believes "Luther" has "all the ingredients to echo" films such as David Fincher's 1995 neo-noir crime thriller, "Seven"."'Luther' has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like 'Seven' and 'Along Came a Spider' and I think what we would like to do is use that blueprint to create 'Luther' the film," he said. "I think what we would like to do is use that blueprint to create Luther: the film. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther... Essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well," he added. The season five of "Luther", comprising four episode, will also see the return of Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide. PTI RB RBRB