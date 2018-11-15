Idris Elba's daughter Isan will be 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Actor Idris Elba's daughter, Isan, has been named as the official ambassador for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which conducts the awards annually, made the announcement in statement.The ambassador, a title that typically goes to the son or daughter of a celebrity, assists in distributing the Golden Globe trophies at the ceremony. The ambassador will also choose a nonprofit organization to raise awareness for a specific cause. The title was previously called Miss or Mister Golden Globe, but was changed last year to Golden Globe Ambassador."Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy. However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honoree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor," HFPA president Meher Tatna said.Isan said she has chosen mental health as the cause she would like to focus on."I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," said Isan. "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers, in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help," she added.Last year, Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was named the Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 season.The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA. PTI RB RB