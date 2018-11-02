IED detected by roadside in Pulwama district in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Security forces on Friday averted a major tragedy by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants by roadside in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A patrol party of security forces detected an IED fitted in a water pipe. It was planted by militants by the roadside at Nikas village in Pulwama district, a police official said. He said the bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the IED. PTI MIJ RT