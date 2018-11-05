IED recovered in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Nov 4 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by the security personnel from Thalkobad on the Thalkobad-Baliba road, over 100 kms from here, in the Naxalism-hit West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said Sunday.The recovery was made by the personnel attached to the 197 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the District Armed Police, who were on long-range patrolling in the Naxalism-affected areas, Superintendent of Police (SP) G Kranthi Kumar said.The IED was planted underneath a "kutcha" road to target the security personnel, he said, adding that the latter spotted a wire on the ground, which led them to launch a massive search operation in the area.The security personnel found a steel container, weighing five to 10 kg and filled with gelatine sticks and iron splinters. It was packed with M-seal and wrapped with carbon paper with a detonator fitted on top and connected to the command wire, the SP said.The security personnel were led by Avinash Bhusan, the Assistant Commandant of the battalion, he added.Subsequently, a Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the spot and defused the IED, the SP said. PTI BS RC