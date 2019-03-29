IEEE, CSC team up to train 1 lakh young professionals

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Friday signed an agreement with Common Services Centers (CSC) to help upskill one lakh young professionals in core technologies over the next year, according to a statement.CSC is a network that is a part of the government's rural outreach programme for delivery of digital services.Under the pact, IEEE will work through CSCs across the country to train the young professionals in skills that align with the government's Digital India initiative, which in turn will spur jobs in the emerging fields of building or managing data networks and Internet of Things (IoT), the statement said."The aim of this agreement is to jointly create jobs and bridge the digital divide. IEEE Blended Learning Program (BLP) aims to upskill 1 lakh young professionals across the country in the emerging areas of technology such as the Internet of Things and building Wi-Fi community networks," Harish Mysore, Senior Director IEEE India Operations, said. The BLP certificate programmes are developed in conjunction with industry leaders and vetted by experts to ensure their effectiveness in content and learning experience. It is backed by micro-learning modules, application modules and data analytics, ultimately leading to an IEEE certificate, which aims at bridging the skills gap between academic learning and industry needs.Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSC, said through the partnership it is looking to strengthen offering in the eLearning space for learners, who will benefit from CSC's last mile reach. "With the skills attained through these programmes, we expect that the learners will be able to improve their chances of getting hired in the respective new age domains of technology," Tyagi added. PTI MBI MKJ