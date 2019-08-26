IET's IoT India Congress Concludes its 4th Edition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India's largest event on IoT wraps up a 2-day event with over 1600 participantsBENGALURU, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of India's largest confluence of digital-technology stakeholders, the IoT India Congress 2019 concluded its two-day event in Bangalore with a footfall of 1600+ participants and 70+ speakers. The IoT India Congress is the platform of platforms for the Internet of Things. This year's theme was 'Mainstreaming the Internet of Things'. The two-day session focussed on ten tracks, namely: Energy, Healthcare, Defence, Standards and Regulatory, Retail, Digital Communication, Skills and Development, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Smart Cities. Each of the tracks included panel discussion, use cases and a Future Tech Spotlight segment, where discussions on the past, present and future of IoT applications were conducted.Smt. Aruna Sundararajan (Secretary of IT and Electronics, Department of Telecom), Arvind Tiwary, (Chair IoT Forum, TiE) and Dr. Dhananjaya Dendukuri, (CEO and Co-founder, Achira Labs) were recognised for their excellence and leadership in the IoT space. They received the Thought Leadership Awards from Sir Robin Saxby, Technology Entrepreneur, Ex-Founding CEO and Chairman, ARM Holdings plc.The PoP 91 Innovation Challenge awards were instituted to acknowledge teams that created the best working IoT solution to address existing industry challenges across 7 tracks. Kill A Watt from Smart City track, Ayati from Healthcare track, Megalodata from Manufacturing track and BackPropG from Agriculture track were announced the winners.In this edition, the IoT India Congress focussed on application-based sessions like use cases and Future Tech Spotlight, which delved into the practical application of IoT to better business outcomes. There were business-case led panel discussions on current industry problems in each track at the event. Live problem-solving session were a highlight of this edition. The two-day event was inaugurated by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, who addressed the gathering on August 22, 2019.Speakers from renowned companies and universities both international and national, like DRDO, ARM Holdings plc, Quadrant AI, University of Oxford, Samsung R&D Institute India, Tohoku University Hospitals, Unlimit, Aeris Communications, Manipal Hospital, Wells Fargo, Bata India Ltd, MG Motor, Cognizant and Nissan among others took part in the conference.The Congress also witnessed the launch of eight whitepapers in the Smart Cities, Healthcare, Digital Communications, Manufacturing and Skills and Development tracks over the two days of the event.Speaking on the success of the Congress, Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, "This edition was a proof that the internet of things has changed the way we interact and do business. It's great to see the innovative ways in which IoT is being used to enhance business outcomes. We are happy that the IoT India Congress has been an enabling platform for the industry, academia and the Government to break from their silos and work together.""The fourth edition of the Congress was a great success that witnessed participation from over 6 countries. It was wonderful to see the excitement over the two days. We are happy that the IoT India Congress is able to see through the transitions from discussing what the future of IoT should be to what it is today," said Dr Rishi Bhatanagar, Chairman of IET IoT Panel and IoT India Congress.About IoT India Congress:IoT India Congress is a flagship event organised by the The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). IoT India Congress 2019 is the 4th edition of India's largest Platform of Platforms for the Internet of Things. While our first edition was devoted to unifying the fragmented IoT ecosystem and building the Platform of Platforms for the Internet of Things, the second edition focused on exploiting this platform for unravelling business outcomes and demonstrating business opportunities. Over the 3 editions, the event has gained significant momentum and engagement with key ministries of the Government of India. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Department of Telecommunications, NITI Ayog India's apex planning body of India have all supported this event.About the IET:The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century.The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing our members, engineers and technicians, and all those who are touched by, or touch, the work of engineers.About Institution of Engineering and Technology - India:The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Today, we have over 13,000 members and have the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub* our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.We want to do this through working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors. Our volunteer led panels are means through which we deliver our strategy. The IET India IoT Panel was born out of this focus.