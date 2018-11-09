IEX net profit jumps 30% in Sept qtr

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Friday posted a 30 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 42.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. Its net profit for the July-September period of 2017 stood at Rs 32.65 crore, it said in a BSE filing. Total income for the quarter was Rs 75.21 crore as against 61.09 crore a year ago, it added. The company is a registered power exchange. PTI KKS SHW MKJ