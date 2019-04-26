IEX net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 37.85 cr in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) posted over 20 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly due to higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 31.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, a company statement said. According to the statement, the company's total income rose to Rs 67.83 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 62.86 crore a year ago. The firm's net profit in the entire fiscal ended on March 31 also rose to Rs 165.03 crore, compared with Rs 131.68 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income in 2018-19 also rose to Rs 294.15 crore from Rs 256.07 crore in 2017-18. The IEX is a power exchange offering participants an automated platform to trade in electricity, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates. PTI KKS HRS