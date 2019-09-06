If attacked, India will give a befitting reply: Naidu

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) India has been acting with restraint despite "grave provocations" but if attacked will give a reply the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, in a veiled warning to Pakistan.He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office. The books titled 'Republican Ethic (vol. 2)' and 'Loktantra ke Swar (khand 2)' have been brought out by the Publications Division under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.Referring to a quote from the books on India's commitment to protecting the sovereignty of the country through peaceful means, the vice president said India has always strongly adhered to the values of peace and cooperation but warned the country would give a befitting reply to any acts of aggression against it."If you go through the history of India, it was never an aggressor, never attacked any country in spite of being known as 'vishwaguru' (world leader), in spite of having maximum GDP, much before others. India never attacked any other country," Naidu said."All other Tom, Dick and Harry came and attacked us, ruled us, ruined us and cheated us... But we Indians, never attacked any country," Naidu said, adding that this has been stressed by the president in his speeches also.India believes that the entire world is one family and therefore why should it quarrel, he said.The problems could be resolved through discussion, debate and decision and that is the way forward, he said."If you want to live in harmony, in peace, you must live together, work together, and then move together. That is the philosophy of India," the vice president said."In spite of grave provocations, you must be seeing in the recent past, we are not doing anything, but if somebody attacks us, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives," Naidu said, without naming any country.This, he added, should be understood by everyone, including the provocateurs.His remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.The vice president said India was at a crucial moment in its history where it could take a big leap towards inclusive development by overcoming major challenges and formidable obstacles in its way to achieving inclusive development.Underlining that the president expected a high level of commitment and empathy among bureaucrats, Naidu said President Kovind has inspired hundreds of young civil servants to become change agents delivering social justice and acting as custodians of constitutional ethic and rule of law.He said the book of selected speeches was a profound collection of the president's nuggets of wisdom.Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the books will be available for purchase on all e-platforms like Kindle and App Store in order to meet the demands especially of readers preferring to read books in e-mode.He highlighted that the speeches have been divided into eight categories Addressing the Nation, Windows to the World, Educating India: Equipping India, Dharma of Public Service, Honouring our Sentinels, Spirit of the Constitution and Law, Acknowledging Excellence and Mahatma Gandhi: Moral Exemplar, Guiding Light.Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said the president has dedicated his life for social justice, reflected in the speeches presented in the books. He said Kovind is 'people's President'. PTI ASK ASK ABHABHABH