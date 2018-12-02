If BJP forms govt in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee from Hyderabad like Nizam: Adityanath

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying he will have to "run away' from Hyderabad just like the Nizam if the BJP comes to power in Telangana. "If BJP forms government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy", he said. Addressing an election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, Adityanath also claimed that Owaisi's party did "only Muslim appeasement politics". PTI VVK RS TVSTVS