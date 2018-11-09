If elected, Congress will waive off loans of C'garh farmers: Rahul

Rajnandgaon (C'garh), Nov 9 (PTI) If the Congress was voted to power in Chhattisgarh, it will write off farmers' debts within 10 days, party president Rahul Gandhi said Friday. Addressing a poll rally in chief minister Raman Singh's home turf Rajnandgaon, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he alleged, was rather a 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. The 47-year-old Congress chief told the gathering he did not want to make "false" promises like the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had allegedly made. Gandhi said his party had promised loan waiver for farmers during polls in Punjab and Karnataka and kept its word after coming to power in the two states. "If elected to power, the Congress will write off debt of each farmer in Chhattisgarh in 10 days," Gandhi told the gathering. If elected, he also promised to give bonus to the farmers of the poll-bound state, where the Congress has been in opposition for the last 15 years. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases - on November 12 and November 20 - and counting of votes will take place on December 11. PTI TKP ENM RSY RHL