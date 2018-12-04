If Modi provided employment, why 4 youths committed suicide in Alwar: Rahul in R'than

Alwar (Raj), Dec 4 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of providing employment to 2 crore youths during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an election rally, he sought to know why four youths committed suicide here recently. "Narendra Modi in his elections speeches in 2014 had said he would give jobs to 2 crore youths. if you gave employment, why did four youths commit suicide in Alwar?" Gandhi said at a rally in Alwar district's Malakhera town. Three friends died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Alwar district last month. A primary probe revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment, police said. The Congress president also accused the prime minister of filling the coffers of industrialists with public money. "Modi says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in every speech, but he works for Anil Ambani. He should begin his address by saying 'Anil Ambani ki Jai', 'Mehul Choksi ki Jai, Nirav Modi ki Jai Lalit Modi ki Jai," he said. The BJP has been denying the allegations. Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7. PTI SDA SRY