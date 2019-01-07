If no wrongdoing, why are oppn leaders panicking: Singh over CBI probe into mining scam

Lucknow Jan 7 (PTI) UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh Monday sought to know why opposition leaders are "panicking" over a CBI probe into the mining scam if they have not done anything wrong. Taking exception to statements of BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leaders over reports that the CBI might quiz SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in connection with the scam, Singh said, "It looks like 'chor ki daadi mein tinka' (guilty conscience pricks the mind)." "Why are they afraid. The CBI has not yet taken the name of Akhilesh Yadav. If there was no illegal mining during the SP government, there is no need for them to be afraid of the CBI probe," he added. Referring to Mayawati's phone call to Yadav after reports emerged that he might be quizzed by the CBI in connection with the mining scam, he said, "It seems their alliance principle is -- you save me and I will save you." "Promises were made during the rule of SP government of probe into the works carried out during the BSP regime and vice versa, but nothing was done and now both the parties are in alliance," the minister said. Earlier in the day, a release was issued by the BSP in which Mayawati extended her full support to Yadav and asked him not to get shaken while asserting that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP. "Do not be shaken by such gimmicks," she told Yadav, while terming the reports as "political animosity" of the ruling BJP. The BSP chief also alleged that like the Congress, the ruling BJP was "misusing" the government machinery to "trap" its opponents in false cases. Yadav may face a CBI probe in a case of illegal mining, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday, the day Samajwadi Party and Mayawati-led BSP indicated their intent to join hands in Uttar Pradesh to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The agency had taken up the case on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court. PTI SAB SNESNE