If not for rejections I wouldn't have lasted so long in showbiz: Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Shilpa Shetty believes rejections made her stronger and played a huge part in her success.The actor-reality show judge said she faced a tough time in making her footing in the film industry, but that never stopped her from working hard. "I always felt I am doing the right work. I am hard working. I hide under sofa when I see my old films. Back then in films I had blonde hair, used to wear blue lenses and red lipstick. I wonder how I got opportunities. "I think it was all destiny. There is no successful person who hasn't faced failure. The more you get rejected you rise and give your best," Shilpa said during a session at the 20th FICCI Frames.Shilpa, who started her Bollywood journey with "Baazigar", said the success of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrern did not help her much in getting good roles. "I did not feel people were accepting me as an actor. Maybe I wasn't that good actor. Even after doing films like 'Phir Milenge' and 'Dhadkan', I never got an award. I felt rejected and bad. "But I kept working hard. There was hunger in my belly... I feel if not for those rejections I wouldn't have lasted so long," she added.Shilpa said her winning stint in international reality show "Big Brother" played an important role in her career. "'Big Brother' was a beautiful moment...When I was offered 'Big Brother' I had no clue about the show. There was certain sense of rejection that I felt to cut away from here and do something away from the country. "They were paying me well and I was like let's try. I was prepared to be rejected there also. But every week I got stronger. First time I won something and I was shocked. I feel there is poetic justice and I believe in it," she said. Shilpa said she now feels content with whatever she has achieved in her life. "I have completed 25 years and I feel the kind of love I am getting today is more as compared to then when I was actively working in films. I don't remember how I became an actress I have forgotten that journey. I feel we are born for a purpose." After taking a sabbatical from films, Shilpa shifted her focus towards imparting knowledge on health and wellness."I am focusing on it. I am aware that maybe 40 per cent people cuss me and I am okay as there are some who wait for me to share things about health and wellness." The 43-year-old actor, however, is willing to make a comeback to movies. "I love acting. If I hadn't done TV then maybe I would have done films. After I had my son I consciously decided to be with him and so I did not do films. If I had to do a film then I had to be away for a longer period of time from my son so I did not want to do that."TV is gratifying. With TV I am able to connect and entertain. Due to TV, I like the fact that people like me as Shilpa Shetty and not some character of a film. The power of small screen is big as biggest of stars come to TV to promote their film," she said. PTI KKP SHDSHD