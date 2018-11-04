If Ram temple is built, I will also go to light earthen lamp: Hooda

(Eds: Correction in para 4) Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief Minister on Sunday said the Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute is before the Supreme Court and if a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, he too will light a 'deepak' (lamp) there.Asked about the issue, he said, "If a Ram temple is built there, I will also go to light an earthen lamp."Later, reacting to Hooda's comments, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Congress is talking about Ram temple but their own leader Shashi Tharoor has given a statement a few days back suggesting about 'bad Hindu' and 'good Hindu'. Hooda is saying that he will go and light a lamp if Ram temple is built. I would say please do not be a 'bad Hindu'."Hooda also exuded confidence that the Congress will form government in Rajasthan with two-third majority following the December 7 Assembly elections there."Congress will come to power with two-third majority in the state. The party's legislatures will chose the chief minister and the high command will take a decision accordingly," Hooda told reporters here.Targeting the ruling BJP on inflation and farmers issues, he claimed that despite low crude oil prices in the international market, the fuel prices were high in the country. "The erstwhile UPA government started the MGNREGA scheme and generated employment, but the BJP government worked to weaken the programme. Rajasthan's financial situation got poor under the BJP's rule, Hooda alleged.Reacting to Hooda's allegations, BJP said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan took many decisions and initiatives to improve the situation of farmers. PTI SDA NSDNSD