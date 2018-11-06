If SC directive on firecrackers is violated, police SHOs will be held responsible: Punjab govt

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) If Supreme Court directions regarding the permitted period for bursting firecrackers is violated, then the station house officer of the concerned police station will be held responsible in Punjab, officials said Tuesday. The state government has issued detailed directions to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, senior superintendents of police and regional officers of Punjab Pollution Control Board for strict compliance with the apex court's order for bursting of crackers, officials said. All concerned authorities have been asked to be alert on Diwali night to stop bursting of crackers beyond the permitted period from 8 pm to 10 pm. In case of any violation, the SHO of the concerned police station would be held personally responsible, and strict action will be initiated, Director Environment and Climate Change K S Pannu said. While on Diwali and Gurpurab, crackers could be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Christmas eve and New Year's eve fireworks are allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, he said. Pannu said the public must consider the threat to air quality with bursting of crackers. PTI CHS INDIND