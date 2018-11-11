'If voted to power, Cong to launch 'Aatta-Daal-Chini' scheme for SCs in Hry'

Jind (Hry), Nov 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday said the party if voted to power in Haryana after next year's assembly polls, would provide flour, pulses and sugar at subsidised rates to Scheduled Caste families and give monthly scholarship to the SC students.Addressing a 'Garib Adhikar' rally here, Surjewala announced that Congress government would launch 'Aatta-Daal-Chini scheme' for the SC families and provide 20 kg flour at the rate of Rs 2 per kg, 2 kg pulses at the rate of Rs 20 per kg, 1 kg sugar at the rate of Rs 12 per kg to all 15 lakh Dalit families in the state. The scheme, in fact, played a major role in catapulting the SAD-BJP combine to form successive government in 2012. He also promised that "Congress government will waive all pending water bills of Indira Gandhi Drinking Water Scheme; will appoint one SC member in Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission, fill up 60,000 state government backlog posts in one year and constitute SC Commission".Making a strong pitch for educating poor and SCs, Surjewala announced that Congress, if voted to power, would provide Rs 1500 monthly scholarship to all SC students studying in graduation/post graduation courses; Rs 2500 monthly scholarship to all SC engineering students and Rs 5,000 monthly scholarship to all SC students doing MBBS and studying in IITs and IIMs.Surjewala claimed that it was always the Congress government which has served and cared for poor and the scheduled castes. Criticising BJP for allegedly making false poll promises, Surjewala said big promises were made by them before the elections but none of them have been fulfilled. He charged the central and the state BJP governments for betraying and duping the poor, the scheduled castes and the other deprived sections of the society. PTI SUN RCJ