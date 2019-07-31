If we can teach youth to be happy, we can control number of litigations: CJI Gogoi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) If we can make the youth learn to be happy, we can control the number of litigations in the country, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Wednesday and mooted the idea for running happiness classes in judicial academies. Gogoi was speaking at an event held here to celebrate first anniversary of the introduction of happiness classes in schools run by the Delhi government."People are so unhappy that there are huge number of litigations pending which go on for years leaving people further unhappy. If we can teach our youth to be happy and content, there will be reduction in litigations," he said."It was a brilliant concept to have happiness classes. We can explore the same in our judicial academies as well," Gogoi said at the event.The event, which was held at Talkatora stadium, marks culmination of the 15-day-long 'Happiness Utsav' being celebrated in Delhi government-run schools on completion of a year of the happiness curriculum. PTI GJS ASG SNESNE