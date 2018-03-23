IFCI sells further 0.17% stake in NSE for Rs 75 cr

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Infrastructure term lender IFCI has further diluted its stake in NSE by selling 0.17 per cent for Rs 75 crore.

IFCI Ltd said in a regulatory filing that it has made partial disinvestment of its stake in NSE, of about 0.17 per cent of the total number of equity shares at Rs 873.74 apiece.

It had yesterday informed about selling 0.22 per cent stake in the countrys largest equity bourse NSE for Rs 93.93 crore.

The board of directors of the company, in a meeting held on September 25, 2017, had approved the sale of 42,43,370 equity shares comprising of 0.86 per cent of the total shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full.

Earlier, the company has informed about selling its stake in non-core businesses, as part of which the dilution in NSE is understood to have been taking place.

IFCI stock closed 3.23 per cent lower at Rs 19.50 on BSE. PTI KPM SA