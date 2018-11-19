IFFI 2018 to be a mix of old and new cinema: Rathore

Panaji, Nov 19 (PTI) International Film Festival of India will be a mix of the old and new cinema, with a special focus on digital platforms, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said, ahead of the yearly movie extravaganza in Goa.With the coastal state readying to welcome film personalities from across the world, the spotlight is on the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where some of the best line-up of movies, masterclasses, talks and workshops will be held.Israel is the focus country at the movie gala, to be held from November 20-28, that will celebrate diversity, showcasing 212 films from over 68 countries."It is a mix of the old and new. The old, new and digital cinema, everything is being combined together in this IFFI," Rathore said.The master classes being held on various subjects will be conducted by experts from India and abroad, he told DD News ahead of the film festival. "We will also try to live stream this on social media" to make it accessible for all, Rathore said.Elaborating on the digital aspects that will be focussed upon at IFFI, the minister highlighted the role played by Indian VFX artists in Hollywood films.The time has come to promote these talented experts, he said."The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking to set up a gaming, and visual effects institution and has even started work on it. This will set a high standard in India. We can open many satellite schools that can follow the syllabus set by this institution," he said.Rathore also spoke about the emergence of digital cinema and platforms such as Netflix, HotStar, and other applications. He said IFFI will talk about all these facets.IFFI will also showcase films from Israel which is the focus country this year.The minister said this segment at IFFI provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between India and other countries. Israeli filmmakers focus on producing films for international audiences. This year, IFFI will highlight films from that country, he added.In addition to this, the focus state will also be a key segment. Jharkhand will be the first to open the category. IFFI Goa will provide a platform to Jharkhand to promote its scenic beauty not only nationally, but also internationally, Rathore said.This year, IFFI will have something for the sports fans as well with a separate segment for such films."We have invited the actors and directors of such films to share their journeys, inspirations, and possible marketability," Rathore said. Apart from the movie bonanza, a host of workshops will also be held, he said.Filmmakers can pitch their ideas at the National Film Development Corporation Film Bazaar, he said. PTI ASK BKBK