IFFI 2018 to screen 10 Israeli films as part of country focus feature

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) "Working Woman" and "Longing" are among the 10 Israeli films that will be screened at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as part of the country focus package.Israel is the focus country at this year's movie extravaganza.The festival, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will screen 10 films in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai.Avi Nesher's "The Other Story" will kick off the segment.The 2018 film portrays characters coping with the pain of being in a dysfunctional family, and how this family handles the religious repentance of its daughter. Directed by Michal Aviad, "Working Woman" is a 2018 film which focuses on workplace harassment and features a powerful performance by Liron Ben Shlush. It was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival."Longing" narrates the story of a middle-aged Israeli bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son 20 years before. The film, directed by Savi Gabizon, was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival."Shalom Bollywood: The Untold Story of Indian Cinema" (2017) is a feature length documentary celebrating the song-and-dance history of the world's largest film industry.The film also stars Bollywood veterans, including Rishi Kapoor, who discuss the film industry in general and the impact of the Jewish stars in particular.Other films in the section include "Footnote" (2011), "The Bubble" (2006), "The Unorthodox" (2018), "Para Aduma" (2018), "Redemption" (2018) and "Waltz with Bashir" (2008).This year Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman, known for "Hide and Seek", "Tied Hands" and "An Israeli Love Story", will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.Popular Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul will be the special guest as part of Israeli delegation at IFFI 2018. Aboutboul's filmography boasts of movies such as "Rambo III", "Munich" by Steven Spielberg, "Body of Lies" by Ridley Scott, "London Has Fallen" and "The Dark Knight Rises". Aboutboul was awarded the Best Actor award at the 44th IFFI.