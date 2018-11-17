IFFI to pay tributes to Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor and others

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Sridevi, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, will be posthumously honoured at the 49th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died at the age of 55 due to accidental drowning in Dubai earlier this year.The actor had famously inaugurated the Indian Panorama section of the festival last year in Goa.The organisers announced in a statement that Sridevi's last feature "Mom", for which she posthumously won the Best Actress award at the 65th National Film Awards, will be screened at the film extravaganza.They also announced that a retrospective of films of late actor Vinod Khanna will be showcased during the festival. Khanna, one of the biggest stars of Hindi films in '70s and '80s, died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after battling cancer.He was posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award, Indian cinema's highest honour, earlier this year.The festival will showcase some of his best films such as "Achanak", "Lekin" and "Amar Akbar Anthony".The 'Homages' section of IFFI will honour actor Shashi Kapoor, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and director Kalpana Lajmi. Kapoor's film "Vijeta" will be presented at the festival and his son Kunal Kapoor, who played the lead role in the film, will be in attendance. Karunanidhi's National Award winning Tamil film "Malaikkallan" and Lajmi's critically acclaimed feature "Rudaali" will also be screened at the festival. IFFI, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will be showcasing 212 films this year. PTI RB RBRB