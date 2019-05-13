IFFI's golden jubilee poster to be released at Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Indian Delegation will release a special poster at 2019's Cannes Film Festival to mark the golden jubilee of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The delegation, led by Information & Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare, will promote the golden jubilee edition of IFFI at Cannes. IFFI will be held in Goa later this year. The film delegation consists of Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification and acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Rawail, Shaji N Karun and Madhur Bhandarkar.The delegation will also promote steps taken to ease shooting films in India through Film Facilitation Office that facilitates single window clearance for filmmakers and steps by the government to combat film piracy. India will also be presented as a post-production hub to promote collaborations for films with international production houses. A comprehensive Film Guide will be distributed at the India Pavilion to showcase the importance of the film ecosystem and government incentives to shoot in India. "The initiatives such as co-production and single window clearance would facilitate integration of the Indian filmmakers with production houses worldwide. "It would be possible for filmmakers of different countries to come together under bilateral co-production agreements. These arrangements would also forge new markets and wider audiences by making India a hub for shooting world class international movies," Khare said in a statement. The India Pavilion will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging international partnerships in distribution, production, filming in India, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication. It will be set up by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25. PTI SHD RDSRDS