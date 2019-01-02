IG Jammu asks police officials to make focused efforts to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, M K Sinha Wednesday called upon personnel to make exhaustive efforts to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.He also directed police officials to ensure a sustained drive against the menace of drugs and narcotics. Sinha, recently took over as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Jammu Zone.In his new year message, the officer said that "the main initiatives (of the police) would include strenuous efforts to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists, anti-infiltration measures".The officer hoped that 2019 will "usher in peace and prosperity for our Jammu and Kashmir".The police shall work with great zeal not only to detect and prevent crime but also to keep the Jammu zone peaceful, Sinha said.He also said that he would try at all times that his team works with the highest ethical and professions standards so that the public confidence in the police is further enhanced. PTI AB ANBANB