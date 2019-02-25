Iggy Azalea opens up on anxiety battles

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Iggy Azalea says she experiences anxiety when she reaches out to fellow musicians for a potential collaboration as she fears rejection.The 28-year-old rapper made the admission in a series of tweets Friday."Over the years I've become a lil self conscious about reaching out to ppl I don't know personally to collaborate or simply just compliment them because I feel so paranoid they'll be like 'Gross, I hate her' but recently I've started to push past my anxiety and just ASK!" Azalea wrote."Not letting my anxiety about potentially feeling rejected by people I'm a fan of stop me from trying my luck and reaching out to them has already lead to tons of new creative people around me for this era. I'm really excited about that, (sic)" she added.The "Fancy" hitmaker previously revealed she felt "crazy anxiety" when rumours of her dating basketball player Jimmy Butler started doing the rounds. PTI RDS BKBKBK