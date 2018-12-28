Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers seizure mid-song, rapper defends finishing concert

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Rapper Iggy Azalea has defended herself after she came under fire for finishing a live concert despite one of her backing dancers suffering a seizure mid-song.According to TMZ, the 28-year-old Australian rapper was performing at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, when one of her back-up dancers suddenly collapsed on stage during the performance of "Black Widow".An ambulance was quickly driven to the side of the stage, where the dancer was treated.Azalea, however, faced criticism for apparently failing to acknowledge what had happened, finishing not only the song but then the rest of the set."Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY! The light and heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better," Azalea wrote defending her decision and giving an update on the dancer's condition.She said she decided to carry on singing because she thought the dancer had "fallen / twisted her ankle". Azalea added it "may sound harsh" but you "keep singing until the music stops and ask for a medic which is what I did. We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she is okay". PTI SHDSHD