IGP reviews security arrangements in Jammu division on Janamashtami eve

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh on Thursday reviewed the security scenario of Jammu division on the eve of Janamashtami, officials said.Singh chaired a meeting of police officers at the Police Control Room here to review the law and order and security scenario of Jammu division in general and arrangement for Janamashtami in particular, they said.Jammu DIG Vivek Gupta apprised IGP Singh of various security arrangements made for the forthcoming Janamashtami festival and Shoba-Yatra, they said.He said all necessary arrangements have been made and the concerned field officers were briefed and sensitized during the meeting. The IGP asked police officers to "put in" their best for ensuring adequate security and law and order arrangements on the eve of Shobayatra and Janashtami, they said.PTI AB RAXRAX