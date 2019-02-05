IHCL forays into HP with a hotel in Shimla

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has forayed into Himachal Pradesh with the opening of its first hotel in Shimla. The design and architecture of the hotel, Taj Theog Resort & Spa, echoes colonial charm reminiscent of hill station appeal, IHCL said in a statement. With this new addition, the company has expanded its resort portfolio which is the largest in India, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said. "The state has great tourism potential and we look forward to expanding our footprint to showcase the pristine beauty of this region," Chhatwal said. PTI AKT AKT MRMR