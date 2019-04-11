IHCL launches brand SeleQtions with 12 hotels in India

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Tata Group's hospitality arm, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Thursday said it has launched a new hotel brand 'SeleQtions', which is a collection of named and distinctive properties. The brand has been launched with 12 hotels across the country. IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "SeleQtions will allow IHCL to cater to a broader audience of travellers who prefer staying in hotels with a distinctive character." SeleQtions also includes hotels that have a slice of history, defining location or a differentiated theme, he added. The 12 hotels in the first phase include properties such as President in Mumbai, Ambassador in New Delhi, The Connaught in New Delhi, Blue Diamond in Pune, Cidade de Goa, Tajview in Agra and Devi Ratn in Jaipur, Pratap Mahal in Ajmer, Savoy in Ooty, Gateway Coonoor, Gateway Chikmagalur and Gateway Varkala, IHCL said in a statement. "For those hotels which are independent, IHCL offers its robust infrastructure including global reservation systems, Taj InnerCircle loyalty programme and sales and marketing support", it added. IHCL has brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in its portfolio. PTI AKT AKT HRS