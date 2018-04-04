IHG eyeing 100 more properties in India in 2-3 yrs

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Global hospitality major InterContinental Hotel Group today say it is eyeing 100 more properties in India in next 2-3 years, a top company executive has said.

"India is among the fastest growing markets for IHG in our South West Asia region. We already have 31 operational hotels in India and another 43 in pipeline. Going forward we expect to have over 100 properties in India in 2-3 years," InterContinental Hotel Group chief development officer Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa Rajit Sukumaran told PTI here.

The company is positive on its growth plans in India as the industry is moving in the right direction, he said. Currently, IHG has four brands in India and is looking for opportunities to introduce five more.

The IHG brands present here are InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. "Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, are our fastest growing brands as they are mid scale Brands. We are actively looking to introduce five more brands, which will fit into India. We are still scouting for the right locations and partners for these brands," Sukumaran added.

The brands are Regent, Kimton, Hotel Indigo, The Staybridge and a convergence brand that is yet to be named, he added. The companys properties are currently located in 14 cities, which is expected to go up to 23 after the expansion.

The global hospitality group is looking at tier I, II cities and also at tier III and IV locations selectively, catering to customer demand, he said.

It has close to 8,000 workforce and will hire a substantial number in line with the expansion, he said. PTI SM DSK