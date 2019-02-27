IHG opens 7 more Holiday Inn Express hotels under partnership with SAMHI

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Global hospitality major InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Wednesday said it has opened seven more Holiday Inn Express hotels in the country under its partnership with SAMHI. IHG and hotel asset firm SAMHI had entered into a partnership in 2017 to rebrand 14 hotels with around 2,000 rooms, operating and under- construction in India, to Holiday Inn Express hotels. With this development, 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels from the IHG - SAMHI partnership are now open across the country, InterContinental Hotels Group said in a statement. The hotels are in key cities of Pune, Hyderabad, Nashik, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, it added. IHG South West Asia Regional Vice President Vivek Bhalla said: "The brand has gained tremendous momentum in the country and we have also made significant progress towards our commitment to strengthen our midscale portfolio in India." The company is confident that all newly opened Holiday Inn Express hotels will successfully cater to the needs of the modern business and leisure travellers, he added. SAMHI Founder MD and CEO Ashish Jakhanwala said, "With the opening of 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels from the portfolio, across seven key markets, we are excited and 'more than ready' to empower our guests to achieve their travel goals." As of December 2018, there are currently 2,726 Holiday Inn Express hotels open across the world, with another 784 in the pipeline. PTI AKT ABM