IIFL Holdings' arm lnfoline Finance to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) IIFL Holdings said Saturday its arm lnfoline Finance is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures."India lnfoline Finance Limited, a material NBFC subsidiary of the company (IIFL Holdings), has filed the draft shelf prospectus with the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and the BSE on November 23, 2018, for raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures through public issue route up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals," a BSE filing by IIFL Holdings said. PTI KKS HRS ABMABM