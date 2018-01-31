IIFL Holdings Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 236 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) IIFL Holdings registered an increase of 32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.76 crore during the third quarter ended December 2017.

Its net profit in the corresponding October-December quarter of 2016-17 was at Rs 179.07 crore.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,671.66 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,273.68 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company at the meeting held today also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

IIFL Holdings is a diversified financial services firm engaged in non-banking and housing finance, wealth and asset management, financial advisory and broking, mutual Funds and investment banking among others.

Stock of the company closed 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 726.30 apiece on BSE. PTI KPM MKJ