IIFT completes placements for 2017-19 batch

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, Saturday said it has completed placements for its 2017-19 batch with an average compensation of Rs 20 lakh per annum.The placement this year has witnessed participation from a large number of companies from diverse sectors, IIFT said in a statement."The batch of 2017-19 constituting 279 students was placed across 98 companies with 32 new recruiters participating in the placement drive," it said."IIFT was the first B-School in the country to complete 100 per cent placements for the graduating batch of its flagship MBA (International Business) programme," it added.Major recruiters included Airtel, Amazon, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, GE, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, HP, ICICI, ITC, JPMC, KPMG, Maersk Line, Marico, Piramal, Royal Enfield, Shell, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro Technologies and Yes Bank.In the finance domain, Citibank, CRISIL, HSBC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Rivigo, and Tresvista Financial Services offered roles across financial operations, investment banking, credit risk analysis and corporate finance.IIFT Director Manoj Pant said, "The quality of our students, the academic rigour and the premium we place on cultivating relationships with our recruiters are the reasons behind this continued success."