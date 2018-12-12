IIFT organising two-day research conference on global trade, finance from Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The commerce ministry's IIFT said it is organising a two-day research conference starting from Thursday to provide a platform for academic debate and knowledge sharing on issues related to international trade and finance.The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a deemed-to-be-university, is under the administrative control of the ministry.The conference, to be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, will be attended by renowned academicians from across the globe, policymakers and economists from various multilateral agencies such as OECD, ILO, and UNESCAP.The participants will exchange views and knowledge in different domain of research in trade and finance."The sixth research conference on Empirical Issues in International Trade and Finance will be organised at its New Delhi campus," IIFT said in a statement Wednesday.Besides lectures by guests and technical sessions, there will be four policy forums on trade and employment challenges in South Asia, bilateral investment treaty, emerging issues in international trade negotiations, and trade, technology and global value chain, it added.The conference assumes significance as the global trade is at a standstill. PTI RR HRS BAL